Jelly Roll vows to blow the lid off 'slimy' music industry: 'Don't worry you all'

'Save Me' singer Jelly Roll takes aim at music industry in a cryptic message

By
News Desk
|

October 20, 2024

Jason Bradley DeFord, who is professionally known as Jelly Roll, has put the music world on blast via his message.

He recently took to X (previously known as Twitter) and posted a cryptic message that read, “Learned a lot about how slimy the music business is this week, don’t worry yall know I’m going to expose it soon. This whole thing is smoke and mirrors yall.”

"All that s*** Russ be talking about is REAL!" he added.

For those unaware, Jelly Roll had previously collaborated with rapper and songwriter Russ on a song Really Gone.

Moreover, earlier this year Russ had also taken the internet by storm for exposing the music industry.

In Andrew Schulz podcast Flagrant, the New Jersey-born rapper accused big record labels and companies of buying fake streams.

Criticizing the music industry, Russ quipped, "I learned that the whole industry is ran by… it’s a couple people."

“You know that guy at Spotify, that guy at Apple, you know this person at Rhythm Radio and this person at Urban Radio… between four people you can run the whole sh***." he shared.

When the host asked, “How are they tricking us?” to which Russ replied, "Because I see these people that go crazy, right? Album goes No. 1 but then they can’t fill up a show. So the math is not mathing."

"It’s a real thing. Here’s the deal, when you talk to these people—'cause I’ve talked to these people, 'cause I’ve been like, ‘What is this? How are y’all doing this?’ They never disclose the mechanics of how they actually fake the streams."

"But the reality is the labels are spending money… devil's advocate, they’re treating it like a marketing expense. Because, in a sense, it almost is," Russ concluded by saying.

