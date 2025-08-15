Nikki Garcia shares new approach to love life

Nikki Garcia embraces new dating trend 'slow dating'

Nikki Garcia is looking forward to embracing a new approach in finding a partner, "slow dating."

In a recent chat on her podcast The Nikki & Brie Show, the WWE star dished on her dating life sharing that she is embarcing the new dating trend which is “taking the time to get to know each other and build a connection before deciding if they want to pursue the relationship or meet in person,” according to Bumble, a dating platform.

“We are coming into the era of slow dating, which means, according to apps, if I were to start talking to someone right now, I will still be in that talking stage by Christmas,” Garcia explained.

“Slow dating's in, which I'm like, ‘Wait, Wait, this might be a good era for me to be single in,’” she continued.

As it's been a year since her split from ex husband Artem Chigvintsev, the 41-year-old reality star shared that the approach is perfect for her.

“This is what I like,” Garcia confessed. “You're not gonna push me to commit or have sex or whatever else that we could just start to chat and work our way into, is this worth it? Do we move forward?”

“I love that this is now becoming a thing for people and that green flags are finally trending,” she said of the current dating trends. “Like, people, instead of always talking about the red flags or this or, like, I still went into it, people are more like no. Let's talk about the green and how sexy that is.”