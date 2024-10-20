Hugh Grant spotted enjoying game night with wife Anna in Italy

Hugh Grant was spotted with his wife Anna Eberstein enjoying a football match in Italy.



According to Hello magazine, the couple was spotted holding hands and laughing during the game on Saturday.

The pair enjoyed their time at the game, which saw Como 1907 versus Parma at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium in Como.

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein got married in 2018

They were spotted chatting with stars like British actor Andrew Garfield and former French footballer Raphael Varane.

For the game, the British acting icon’s wife opted a checkered mini skirt with a belted waist and silver chain hanging from it.

She paired the look with a loose, dark, silky shirt and black enclosed heels, showcasing her incredible legs.

As for Hugh, who married Anna in 2018 after several years of dating, donned a beige blazer, white button-up shirt and black trousers.

The game date comes few weeks after the 64-year-old actor opened up about his role in new Bridget Jones film during his conversation on The Graham Norton show.

He revealed that his character, Daniel Cleaver, did not have an obvious role in the film.

Although there was no clear part for Daniel in this new storyline, Grant said he came up with different backstory for his character to make his return fit better.