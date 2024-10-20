Kylie Jenner goes glam at 2024 Academy Museum Gala

October 20, 2024
Kylie Jenner stunned at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala, donning a glamourous look.
According to MailOnline, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a skintight and sleeveless two-toned dress.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a semi-sheer look that boasted a long black skirt with a cutout-style waistband.
The 27-year-old reality television personality’s hair were styled in a side part.
She was accompanied with her sister Kendall Jenner and half-sister Kim Kardashian at the gala which took place on Saturday evening in Los Angeles.
Kendall graced the red carpet with a black halter neck dress with bold cutouts at the bodice.
The supermodel went for a full face of matte makeup and a big diamond earrings to finish the look.
While, their half-sister Kim wore a super-cinched corset paired with a long and soft, flowing robe.
The SKIMS founder chose 30 carats worth of diamond earrings and rings from Tiffany & Co for the accessories.
The Annual Academy Museum Gala’s host committee included Hollywood celebrities like Kirsten Dunst, Ariana Grande, Zoë Kravitz, Demi Moore, Saoirse Ronan, and Jennifer Lawrence.