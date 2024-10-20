 
Kylie Jenner goes glam at 2024 Academy Museum Gala

Kylie Jenner attended 2024 Academy Museum Gala with big sister Kendall Jenner and half sister Kim Kardashian

October 20, 2024

Kylie Jenner stunned at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala, donning a glamourous look.

According to MailOnline, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a skintight and sleeveless two-toned dress.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a semi-sheer look that boasted a long black skirt with a cutout-style waistband.

Kylie Jenner attended 2024 Academy Museum Gala with big sister Kendall Jenner and half sister Kim Kardashian
The 27-year-old reality television personality’s hair were styled in a side part.

She was accompanied with her sister Kendall Jenner and half-sister Kim Kardashian at the gala which took place on Saturday evening in Los Angeles.

Kendall graced the red carpet with a black halter neck dress with bold cutouts at the bodice.

Kylie Jenner attended 2024 Academy Museum Gala with big sister Kendall Jenner and half sister Kim Kardashian
The supermodel went for a full face of matte makeup and a big diamond earrings to finish the look.

While, their half-sister Kim wore a super-cinched corset paired with a long and soft, flowing robe.

The SKIMS founder chose 30 carats worth of diamond earrings and rings from Tiffany & Co for the accessories.

The Annual Academy Museum Gala’s host committee included Hollywood celebrities like Kirsten Dunst, Ariana Grande, Zoë Kravitz, Demi Moore, Saoirse Ronan, and Jennifer Lawrence.

