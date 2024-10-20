Former model comes forward with fresh claims against Diddy

Ex-Playboy model has come forward with fresh claims against Diddy, who has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his 16 September arrest.



A woman named Precious Muir in an interview with The Trial of Diddy Podcast Series recalled the time she was at Sean “Diddy” Comb’s White Party where she was allegedly drugged.

The former Playboy model claimed that when the alleged drugs hit her after "just one sip", Precious felt like she was having a stroke.

The 33-year-old former model, who claimed to be 19-year-old at that time, recalled, "Somebody had put something in a drink. I had an immediate reaction to one sip from the beverage."

"It traumatised me from that experience,” Precious claimed, noting, "That was one of the first parties I ever went to.”

The 54-year-old rapper is facing multiple charges including s** trafficking, transport to engage prostitution, and racketeering.

However, the hip-hop star, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by 120 people, has pleaded not guilty to charges of s** trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.