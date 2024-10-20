Zendaya flaunts bold shimmery look at 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

October 20, 2024
Zendaya arrived at 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, flaunting bold shimmery attire.
For the star-studded event, the 28-year-old actress, as per WWD, represented Cher's iconic ‘70s style's vintage Bob Mackie look from 2001 on Saturday evening.
According to the publication, she modelled a daring gold cut out dress with a pair of matching heels.
Moreover, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress arrived at the induction ceremony wearing a long white coat on her shoulders before entering the red carpet.
Her appearance at the star-studded event comes a month after she made shocking revelation about the pressures of being "famous" while promoting Dune: Part Two.
According to Deadline, speaking about her own experience dealing with being an international celebrity, the Malcolm & Marie actress admitted, "I feel like, often, I am not cut out for that part of it."
"I do love my job, I'm so grateful. I love doing the work, I love being on set, I do love moments like this," she claimed, noting, "Don't get me wrong but I am terrified of that part of it, often."