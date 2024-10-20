Ariana Grande gets honest about Cynthia Erivo's poster

Cynthia Erivo was recently fuming over her AI-edited Wicked poster. But her co-star Ariana Grande's latest reaction is seemingly less furious than her.



Speaking to Variety at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, she said, “I think it’s very complicated because I find AI so conflicting and troublesome sometimes, but I think it’s just kind of such a massive adjustment period.”

Adding, “This is something that is such so much bigger than us and the fans are gonna have fun and make their edits.”

She continued, “I think so. And I have so much respect for my sister, Cynthia, and I love her so much. It’s just a big adjustment period. It’s so much stimulation about something that’s so much bigger than us.”

Earlier, Cynthia strongly called out the fan-edited poster saying, “This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen equal to that awful AI of us fighting, equal to people posing the question ‘is your ***** green?”

She further wrote online, “None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us.”

It is relevant to mention here the edited version of the poster saw Cynthia's eyes covered by a long hat which is similar to the original Broadway poster from which the film is adapted.



