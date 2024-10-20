Princess Eugenie's true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed after Meghan, Harry buy Portugal home

A royal insider has revealed Princess Eugenie’s true feelings for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet after the royal couple purchased luxury home in Portugal near her.



Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s daughter Eugenie lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two children, August and Ernest in Portugal.

According to GB News, Eugenie has stepped in to support Harry amid his concerns over Archie and Lilibet.

Eugenie is keen for her two children to be close to Archie and Lilibet, the insider has claimed amid reports Harry is concerned for his kids as they are not going to grow up as friends of other royals.

"Harry must know his children are not going to grow up as friends of William's children, George, Charlotte and Louis,” the source said and added "A bond for Lilibet and Archie with Eugenie's kids will be the only royal friendship they will have.”

The outlet further quoted the tipster as saying, “Most likely, August and Ernest are the only cousins they are going to ever spend time with.

"So time in Portugal, even just for holidays, means that Harry is keeping the only door to the Royal Family just a little bit open for himself and for the next generation, and raising them as royal children, at least in some way."