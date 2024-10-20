Billie Eilish, Finneas stun 'SNL' audience with two hit tracks

Billie Eilish was joined by her brother Finneas at Saturday Night Live performance.

On October 19 episode of the show, Billie appeared as a musical guest alongside host Michael Keaton.

The Grammy-winning artist performed her hit tracks Birds of a Feather and Wildflower from her album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

During her performance, Billie opted for baggy jeans, letterman jacket and backwards baseball cap and her brother donned white polo shirt with blue and gray pants as he played guitar.

It is worth noticing that previously Billie made her appearance at the SNL final episode of 2023. During which she performed her track What Was I Made For? from Barbie movie alongside her brother Finneas.

Billie, who is currently on her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour recently talked about her solo touring alongside her family in an interview with Vogue.

Her mother, Maggie Baird said, "It’s sort of our ‘going off to college year,’ I guess."

Meanwhile, Finneas, who will also not be with Billie at every show due to his busy schedule promoting his first solo album, For Cryin' Out Loud!, added that it's like "You want your family to come visit often. You don’t want your family to, like, be the dean of the college, or in your dorm room."