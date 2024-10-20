Travis Scott raves about The Weekend: 'He's the guy'

Travis Scott is taking a moment to gush over The Weekend, giving him his first major break in an arena.

On Friday, the Grammy-nominated artist performed in Sydney. He brought the Starboy singer to the stage and thanked him for the opportunities he had given him.

Explaining those to the crowd, Travis said the Canadian singer made him open for his Madness Fall Tour in 2015, which became his “first arena tour ever.”

The tour lasted from November to December, and the 33-year-old said he was an opener on every date.

“This man right here let me open up for two tours when I put out my first album,” he noted.

“He gave me my first arena tour ever. If it wasn’t for this guy right now, I probably wouldn’t be on this stage right now.”

Apart from this, Travis and Abel also performed earlier at Mike Dean's birthday party in Los Angeles.

In other news, the My Eyes rapper has marked another key milestone by breaking a record in his Sydney show at Allianz Stadium.

The 33-year-old performed back-to-back shows on Thursday and Friday, breaking the all-time concert attendance record at the venue.