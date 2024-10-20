Photo: Scarlett Johannson, Rupert Friend get in character for 'Jurassic World 4'

Scarlett Johannson was recently spotted getting in acting with Ruper Friend.

As per the report of Just Jared, the duo was seen filming on the set of Jurassic World Rebirth over the weekend in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress reportedly engaged in lively conversation with the 43-year-old star in between takes.

In an earlier conversation with Comicbook.com, Scarlett Johansson just expressed excitement over returning to the big screens for the Jurassic World franchise.

"I'm such an enormous fan of the franchise and huge nerd for it. I'm just like, I can't even — I'm pinching myself," said the actress.

She continued, "I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years.”

“I'm like, 'I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it," the actress also quipped.

"The fact that it's happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable. I can't believe it," the Black Widow star said in conclusion.