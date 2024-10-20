Photo: Chris Pratt gushes over 'incredible' co-star Millie Bobby Brown

Chris Pratt recently got candid about the amazing personality of Millie Bobby Brown.

Recently, Chris made an appearance at 2024 New York Comic Con for his upcoming Netflix sci-movie, The Electric State.

While discussing his less agreeable co-star, the Jurassic World star gushed over his “incredible” costar, Millie Bobby Brown.

Praising her attitude on set, the actor began, “And she’s just incredible.”

“She was surrounded by all these animals,” he added about the wife of Jake Bongiovi.

For those unversed, The Electric State is an upcoming American science fiction adventure comedy-drama film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

The movie has been developed from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, based on the 2018 graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag.

“She’s like, they would yell cut and she’d go to her home and she’s finding a home for, like some pygmy goat to be adopted and organizing a U-Haul full of pit bull puppies to be taken to Indiana,” the actor continued.

“Like she has such a huge heart, such a love for animals,” he said of the Damsel hitmaker.

Before resigning from the chat, Chris reflected, “And so we had a great time. We became fast friends, and you can’t get rid of me,” joking, “Sorry.”