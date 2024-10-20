Fans go crazy as Taylor Swift flaunts big smile during special 'Eras Tour' moment

 
October 20, 2024

Taylor Swift has sparked reaction from fans after singing special lyric during her surprise songs mashup set.

At the second show of the Eras Tour in Miami, Swift performed the mashup during her traditional acoustic set, which has left fans going crazy.

While singing the mashup of White Horse from her album Fearless and LOML from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, one special moment caught everyone's attention.

In a video shared on TikTok, Swift can be seen smiling wide during the lyric "I'm gonna find someone someday who might actually treat me well" while hinted at the Lover crooner's high profile romance with Travis Kelce.

Fans were quick to react as they flooded the comments section, nothing her smile during the specific line.

One user wrote, "her smile during "i’m gonna find someone someday who might actually treat me well" "

Another added, "Her smile" I'm gonna find someone....""

"Her BIG smile during “I’m gonna find someone someday that may actually treat me well” " the third user stated.

