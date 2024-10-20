Photo: Taylor Swift branded Miami fans as most rewarding people

Taylor Swift recently gave a shoutout to her fans from Miami as she is back for the final leg of record-breaking Eras Tour following a short break.

The girlfriend of Travis Kelce recently performed her second Miami Eras Tour concert on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

During the surprise songs portion of the show, she gave another surprise to her fans by flaunting a brand-new Eras Tour outfit.

The 34-year-old rocked a new sparkling blue gown with a plunging neckline while singing a guitar mashup of Should've Said No from her 2006 album Taylor Swift and an acoustic version of I Did Something Bad from 2017's Reputation.

Before kicking off her electrifying performance, she announced, “You are the most rewarding group of people to show a new outfit to.”

She then claimed, “Because this is a brand new dress I’ve never worn it before, and I just feel like you’ve noticed.”

After hearing the crowd cheer to this tribute, she then added, “That’s really fun, that makes me happy.”

Last Tuesday, Swift surprised fans by announcing The Official Eras Tour Book to celebrate the special memories made on the tour, and The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.