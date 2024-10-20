World Culture Festival: 'Ghuriya Ka Ghar' moves audience with its social theme

Actors perform at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 19, 2024. — ACP

KARACHI: The audience was deeply moved on the 25th day of the World Culture Festival as "Ghuriya ka Ghar," a play centred on a social theme, was presented at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in Karachi on Sunday.

The play, written and directed by Anwer Jafri, featured a talented cast including Naina Black, Sheema Kermani, Paras Masroor, Imran Khan, Tabita Simrin, and Harris Khan.

The 90-minute drama, which was presented at the ACP's Auditorium 1, was well-received by the audience for its social theme.

The central character, Tehmina, was portrayed as a woman dedicated to social welfare work. The play also featured a character named Sakina, whose performance left a strong impression.

Tehmina, who is a typical Pakistani middle-class woman devoted to her husband, Murad, secretly longs for something more meaningful in her life.

While engaged in social work at a shelter, she forms a bond with Sakina, a working-class woman who ignites Tehmina’s spirit of justice and prompts her to confront the inequities in her marriage.

Ultimately, as Tehmina leaves behind her “doll’s house,” she embraces a vision of freedom, declaring that true relationships between men and women thrive on equality and honesty.



In "Ghuriya Ka Ghar" production quality and the lack of unnecessary characters, kept the focus sharp and engaged the audience throughout.



A day earlier, the festival witnessed a vibrant musical concert featuring local and international artists.

The Mega Music Concert 4.0 featured performances by South Korean group Good Fellis, SOVAPA Academic Ensemble, Hamza Akram Qawwal, Natasha Baig, Wahab Bugti, Sultan Baloch, Noman Al Shaikh, JAMBROZ Band, and Rhythmic Reverie.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.

