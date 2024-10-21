 
Kaley Cuoco posts adorable snap of daughter Matilda in cute costume

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress is a mother to an 18-month-old girl whom she shares with fiance Tom Pelphrey

October 21, 2024

Kaley Cuoco tugged at some heartstrings with an adorable photo of her daughter Matilda in a cute costume.

The 38-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Saturday to share her 18-month-old baby girl snaps, embracing the Halloween vibe.

"First widdle Halloween party invite," the Bang Bang Theory alum, wrote on the first picture.

"She was Poppy from Trolls but wouldn’t wear the headband with the fun troll hair LOL oh well," she added.

Matilda can be seen wearing a colorful dress with characters from the animated movie Trolls printed on it with rainbow designs and

She wore a pair of pink leggings and completed her look with pink glittery shoes.

It is pertinent to mention that Cuoco welcomed Matilda, her first child, with fiance Tom Pelphrey on March 30, 2023.

In an interview with People magazine in September, Cuoco gushed over her daughter, saying, "She eats everything. She loves being outside. She loves her dad. She's kind of like a boy. She loves airplanes and monster trucks, helicopters. Anything in the sky she thinks is the most amazing thing."

