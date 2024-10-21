Eva Mendes credits Ryan Gosling for boosting her confidence in sweet way

Eva Mendes revealed that she has never considered herself beautiful but her husband Ryan Gosling makes her feel that way.



In a recent interview with UK publisher The Times on Thursday October 17 talked about her Stella McCartney’s winter campaign.

During the interview, while talking about her longtime partner Gosling, she revealed how he enhances her allure.

“I feel really f******* s*** at times,” Mendes told the outlet. “The way my man looks at me is just … at times I’m like, oh my God. That might not sit well with people, but so much of how I feel is a reflection of what he’s giving me.”

"There’s so many things that can make me feel s*** and I’d say that I feel more s*** than not. I guess because I’ve never considered myself beautiful, but I’ve always felt very s***.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she mentioned her movie with Gosling, The Place Beyond the Pines, which she is proud of, she said, “He gets something out of me that’s never been accessible before.”

The pair started dating after the filming of their movie The Place Beyond the Pines.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple also share two daughters 10-year-old Esmeralda and 8-year-old Amada.