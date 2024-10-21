 
Eva Mendes opens up about beauty treatments: 'I've had regrets'

The actress reflected on turning 50 in March this year

October 21, 2024

Eva Mendes opens up about beauty treatments: 'I've had regrets'

Eva Mendes candidly talked about undergoing beauty treatment which she regretted.

The 50-year-old actress recently appeared in an interview with The Times UK, and shared the few cosmetic procedure and botox she did in the past

"I’m not afraid to try things that are safe, because most of these little treatments, let’s say, are reversible," The Place Beyond the Pines actress said.

"If you get Botox, it goes away if you don’t like it. There have been times where I’ve regretted something … and then you just wait it out, " she explained.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Mendes also gave a thought about turning 50 this year.

"It was totally fine. It’s just that number sounds crazy,” she told the outlet. “I feel like a girl inside and I’m like, oh my God, I’m not a girl anymore.”

"I forget everything. I think that’s part of being 50. I think I’m looking down the barrel of hormonal changes,” she further added.

"At 50, I define beauty as not definable. It can be anything and everything. It's all around you, if you're open to seeing it, it's everywhere," Mendes noted

