Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes face next challenge after scandal

After facing a tough time over their affair scandal at GMA3, sources say Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may have second thoughts after moving together.



“The new living arrangement hasn’t been as seamless as either hoped,” an insider close to the couple told In Touch.

“Moving in is a huge step, and it’s proving to be quite an adjustment for both of them. With their big personalities, the tension is starting to build,” the tipster tattled.

Expressing its worry, the source said the loss of the pair is already too big to bear, “to think they might also lose each other in the end would be unimaginable!”

Regarding their live-in, T.J. recently said on Catching Up on a Few Things that they have been living together for the "last few weeks."

Explaining the reason, the ex-ABC anchor said his partner’s daughter Ava had an issue with pests in her apartment.

“I’ve just said, ‘Hey y’all, knock yourselves out. I’ll be at T.J.’s,’” Amy said to her daughter when she and her friend asked and then moved into the 51-year-old’s apartment.

"This is what you do for your kids," the father-of-two said. "I know you're excited to be able to help them out, and this is what it's for."