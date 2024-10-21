50 Cent on how he feels about the Diddy truth coming out

50 Cent is clearing his stance on his accusations against Sean Diddy Combs.



The In Da Club rapper, 49, defended his voice in an interview with People where he explained how didn’t really jump on the wagon when he found the perfect opportunity but has been warning for years.

“Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years," the rapper said of his beef with disgraced rapper and music producer, 54.

Cent—who will soon embark on his In Da Club Las Vegas residency—explained how his intention is far from benefiting from Combs’ situation, who is being investigated in multiple claims of sexual assault.

“Now it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, ‘Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time because this is not my style.’ ”

Combs first began feuding following the release of the 2006 diss track The Bomb, in which 50 Cent blatantly alleged Combs of involvement in the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G.

The two rappers have had tense relationships ever since where they both also signed to represent rival vodka brands.

Cent also has a documentary Diddy Do It? in the works against Combs, who is being held pretrial in Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn.

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent and director Alexandria Stapleton (for House of Nonfiction) said in a statement.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives," it continued.

"While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’s story is not the full story of hip hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”