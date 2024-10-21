Nicole Scherzinger earns standing ovation in Broadway debut

Nicole Scherzinger is making a name in the theatre industry.



The former Pussycat Doll frontwoman, 46, bagged multiple mid-show standing ovations amid a Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard—including one that lasted 6 minutes on Sunday.

The show officially opened at the St. James Theatre in New York City where the singer could be seen essaying faded silent movie star Norma Desmond from Sunset Boulevard.

The Grammy nominee also took her anticipation to Instagram with pictures from her debut and expressed gratitude to a higher Being.

"I believe God has a plan for all of us—a plan and a purpose. I believe you just have to listen to the whispers of your heart and trust Him," she began her caption.

"I see now that this show, and telling Norma’s story, was God’s divine plan for me all along. There was a purpose behind all the patience, pain, and pushbacks that have been scattered amongst the beauty of my life so far," the Buttons songstress continued.

The X-Factor and Masked Singer judge also shared the stage with stars Olivia Lacie Andrews, Brandon Mel Borkowsky, Shavey Brown, Cydney Clark, Raúl Contreras, Tyler Davis, E.J. Hamilton, Emma Lloyd, and Pierre Marais among others



The Broadway team also earned best wishes from English composer Lloyd Webber ahead of the opening on Sunday.

"Hi everybody at Sunset. You are the most wonderful cast, the most fantastic orchestra — everybody involved with the production has been absolutely great," he said in a video shared via Instagram Stories.

"I wish you every single bit of good luck for the opening," he concluded.