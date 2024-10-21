Meghan Markle's commercial intentions hit with Kate Middleton comparisons

Meghan Markle has just been hit with some major comparisons to Kate Middleton.

Former royal correspondent Jennie Bond made these comments in one of her most recent interviews with The Sun.

During her time in conversation with the outlet, the body language expert noted the ‘stark’ and polarizing differences between Princess Kate and Meghan Markle.

She began by saying, “Catherine and Meghan are indeed two very different women and are now on very different paths.”

“Everything Catherine does is to help others, the disadvantaged, the young, and now those suffering from cancer.”

“It's not for money, or fame or self-aggrandizement. It is to help people who are in trouble or difficulty and to do good.”

But on the other hand, Ms Bond said, “I believe Meghan is also using her star power to bring attention to certain causes and people who need help. The campaign that she and Harry have started to limit the dangers of the digital world to our children is admirable. But she is also very active in the commercial world.”

And “There is nothing wrong with that”, she admitted before continuing and saying, “Harry and Meghan were quite transparent when they left the royal family that they wanted the freedom to earn their living in the commercial world, so we should not be surprised when we see her building her brand.”