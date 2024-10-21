 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's commercial intentions hit with Kate Middleton comparisons

Meghan Markle has just found herself coming face to face with comparisons to Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk
|

October 21, 2024

Meghan Markles commercial intentions hit with Kate Middleton comparisons
Meghan Markle's commercial intentions hit with Kate Middleton comparisons

Meghan Markle has just been hit with some major comparisons to Kate Middleton.

Former royal correspondent Jennie Bond made these comments in one of her most recent interviews with The Sun.

During her time in conversation with the outlet, the body language expert noted the ‘stark’ and polarizing differences between Princess Kate and Meghan Markle.

She began by saying, “Catherine and Meghan are indeed two very different women and are now on very different paths.”

“Everything Catherine does is to help others, the disadvantaged, the young, and now those suffering from cancer.”

“It's not for money, or fame or self-aggrandizement. It is to help people who are in trouble or difficulty and to do good.”

But on the other hand, Ms Bond said, “I believe Meghan is also using her star power to bring attention to certain causes and people who need help. The campaign that she and Harry have started to limit the dangers of the digital world to our children is admirable. But she is also very active in the commercial world.”

And “There is nothing wrong with that”, she admitted before continuing and saying, “Harry and Meghan were quite transparent when they left the royal family that they wanted the freedom to earn their living in the commercial world, so we should not be surprised when we see her building her brand.”

Liam Payne's ex partner uncovers heart wrenching details of singer's role as father
Liam Payne's ex partner uncovers heart wrenching details of singer's role as father
Meghan Markle's beauty regimen broken down by expert
Meghan Markle's beauty regimen broken down by expert
50 Cent on how he feels about the Diddy truth coming out
50 Cent on how he feels about the Diddy truth coming out
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes face next challenge after scandal
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes face next challenge after scandal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to use Portugal abode to Royal advantage video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to use Portugal abode to Royal advantage
Eva Mendes opens up about beauty treatments: 'I've had regrets'
Eva Mendes opens up about beauty treatments: 'I've had regrets'
Priscilla Presley amazed at how fast her twin granddaughters growing up
Priscilla Presley amazed at how fast her twin granddaughters growing up
Robert Downey Jr. faces great 'disappointment' at work
Robert Downey Jr. faces great 'disappointment' at work