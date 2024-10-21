King Charles issues warning amid shocking moment in Australian parliament

King Charles has broken his silence and issued a warning amid shocking moment in Australian parliament where the monarch was heckled by a lawmaker.

Royal expert Rebecca English shared a video of the incident on X and tweeted, “Lidia Thorpe, a senator in the Upper House, has launched a verbal attack towards the King and Queen over indigenous rights during the visit. Local reporters tell me she is well known for staging such protests within Parliament.”

According to AFP, indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe shouted anti-colonial slogans at King Charles during his visit to the Australian parliament on Monday.

"Give us our land back!" Thorpe screamed after the 75-year-old king´s speech.

Meanwhile, the report says King Charles warned of "overwhelming" climate dangers in an address at Australia´s parliament on Monday, saying the growing ferocity of bushfires and floods were an "unmistakable sign" of a sweltering planet.

The monarch also urged Australia -- a longtime climate laggard with an economy geared around mining and coal -- to assume the mantle of global leadership in the race to slash emissions.

King Charles, in his first speech inside Australia´s parliament as head of state, said "It´s in all our interests to be good stewards of the world."