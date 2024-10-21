 
Britney Spears announces strange marriage one year after divorce

Britney Spears has been married three times

October 21, 2024

Britney Spears has announced her surprising marriage on social media, one year after her divorce from Sam Asghari.

The 42-year-old singer, who has been married three times, took to Instagram and surprised everyone by declaring that she "married" herself.

Spears captioned the post, “The day I married myself."

She added, "Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !!!”

The Gimme More hitmaker also posted a video of herself posing in a wedding dress and veil and teamed her dress with a pair of pointed-toe black heels.

The Toxic singer accessorized with a dainty gold necklace and wore her signature black eyeliner for the special occasion.

Spears who married Asghari in 2022 separated after 14 months of marriage.

The ex-couple first met in 2016 while shooting the singer's Slumber Party music video.

Currently, the One More Time star has been in an on-and-off relationship with Paul Soliz, whom she met while he was doing maintenance work at her home. 

