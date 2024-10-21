 
Prince Harry's making King Charles ‘waste his time'

The raw and real state of Prince Harry’s relationship with his father King Charles comes to light

October 21, 2024

The state of King Charles’ relationship with Prince Harry has just been brought to light by experts.

Royal commentator Hugo Vickers made comments about the state of their relationship during an interview with The Sun.

In the conversation the expert noted that, “We don't know to what extent there is any sort of relationship between Harry and the King at the moment.”

“I mean, the King's got a lot of things to get on with. Apart from getting well, he's got his big tour to Australia.”

“He's got all the things that Kings have to do, and I suspect the message we're getting is that Harry just needs to sort himself out.”

After all, “I mean, the King's not going to waste much time concerning himself with his issues.”

However, before concluding the expert did make it clear that despite everything, “he's left the door wide open for him should Harry ever wish to return.”

