Late Liam Payne to be honoured at MTV EMA

Liam Payne, who died on October 16, will reportedly be honoured at MTV's European Music Awards.



A tipster, as per MailOnline, told The Sun that the “tribute" to the late singer, "could range from a musical performance” of his hits to a video looking back at his time in showbiz.

The tipster also claimed that the award show will be hosted by the late singer's friend Rita Ora.

The MTV Europe Music Awards, which is an annual event honouring artists and music in pop culture, is scheduled to take place in Manchester next month.

The news of Payne being honoured at the musical ceremony comes a day after the late singer was given a special mention on Saturday evening at this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The 31-year-old singer, who was a former band member of One Direction, fell from his third-floor balcony into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last week.

According to BBC, many details about the British singer's death still remain unclear.