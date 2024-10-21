Kate Middleton, Prince William spreading 'goodwill and kindness' in 'effective and modern' way

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has adopted ‘effective and modern’ way to stay in touch with the royal fans amid her cancer.

A royal expert has praised the future queen for also using this "effective and modern" way to continue to support her charities despite her incredibly challenging year.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, "This is such an effective and modern way of using her influence and staying in touch, even when she is not making personal appearances."

Jennie further said, "Official statements from the Palace now seem quite stuffy and extremely formal by comparison. Social media can be a source of awful abuse, but Catherine and William are showing that it can be used to spread goodwill and kindness."

The royal expert’s remarks came days after Kate Middleton joined Prince William for her first public appearance following the completion of her chemotherapy treatment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to Southport, northwest England earlier this month where they met the bereaved families of three children killed in a knife attack in July.