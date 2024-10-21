BTS' Suga finds himself in the middle of a firestorm after DUI case

BTS Suga continues to face “severe” backlash over his DUI case despite it being closed.

Times Now reports that on October 10, anti-fans sent funeral wreaths to the K-pop star's label, asking for Suga to be removed from BTS.

It was also reported that those wreaths had malicious notes written on it, labelling the 30-year-old rapper a criminal because he was caught drunk while driving.



However, as the news spread, BTS ARMY gathered around HYBE's building in Seoul to support Suga.

Fans chanted slogans, put up banners, and tied purple ribbons, whereas many took to social media to extend their support online.

So much so that even BTS ARMY trended hashtags on X in order to keep BTS as a seven-member group.



For the unversed, Suga was stopped by the police for riding an electric scooter after drinking alcohol on August 6, 2024.



Police took him to Yongsan Police Station on August 23, 2024, and questioned him for three consecutive hours, where he admitted his mistake, and the case ended with him paying a fine of 15 million won for driving the scooter while drunk.

It is pertinent to mention that later he wrote an apology note, explaining his stance that read, "Last night after drinking at dinner, I went home by riding an electric scooter. I violated the traffic laws due to me thinking easily that it’s close distance and not recognizing that it is not allowed to ride an electric scooter after drinking. I bow my head and apologize to everyone."