Kate Middleton's new major plans after public appearance revealed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's plans with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been disclosed after she made her first public appearance with William after chemotherapy treatment.

According to a report by the GB News, the future queen is set for a short break during her kids two-week school half-term.

The outlet further claimed George, Charlotte and Louis school break began on Friday, October 18, and will last until November 4.

The kids school break is considered family time with their parents Kate Middleton and Prince William.

According to claims George, Charlotte, and Louis are believed to enjoy this Halloween with their parents and grandparents.

They will likely spend time with Pippa and James Middleton’s children during their fortnight off school.

Earlier, Kate made her first public appearance in Southport with Prince William after she completed her chemotherapy treatment.

They also released their joint statement following the visit, saying: “We continue to stand with everyone in Southport. Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers. W & C.”



