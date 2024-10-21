Buckingham Palace releases King Charles, Camilla's new video

Buckingham Palace has released King Charles and Queen Camilla’s new video as the royals arrived in Canberra.

The palace has shared the video of the King and Queen after shocking incident in Australian parliament.

According to AFP, indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe shouted anti-colonial slogans at King Charles during his visit to the Australian parliament on Monday, shocking assembled lawmakers and other dignitaries.

"Give us our land back! Give us what you stole from us!" Thorpe screamed in an almost minute-long diatribe, after the 75-year-old king´s speech.

"This is not your land, you are not my king," the independent lawmaker said.

King Charles is on a nine-day jaunt through Australia and Samoa, the first major foreign tour since his life-changing cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Following the shocking incident, the palace shared video of King Charles and Camilla as they arrived in Canberra.

The video was uploaded with simple caption, “Hello Canberra!”

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “Lovely to see a warm welcome for King Charles .”

Another said, “What a fantastic reception. Australians are coming out in their thousands to see The King and Queen.”