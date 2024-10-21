Selena Gomez nails head-to-toe neutral look at ‘Emilia Perez' screening

Selena Gomez recently nailed a stunning head-to-toe neutral look for the screening of her upcoming film Emilia Perez.



Gomez along with her costar Zoe Saldana attended the forthcoming movie’s special screening, which was hosted by BAFTA at Harmony Gold located in Los Angeles.

For the event, the 32-year-old actress donned a black business-casual themed dress.

Selena Gomez attended a special screening of ‘Emilia Perez’ in Los Angeles

The singer-actress, who chopped off her medium-length hair into a choppy lob, opted for black stockings and heels.

Her co-star Saldana on other hand, wore a floor length gray body-con dress.

The 46-year-old actress accessorized the attire with layered gold necklaces.

Emilia Perez centres on a disgruntled lawyer, played by Saldana, who helps an escaped Mexican cartel leader undergo sex reassignment surgery to evade authorities and affirm her gender.

In the movie, Gomez transforms into Jessi Del Monte, a blazing cartel member's wife and mother.

The musical film also stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Adriana Paz, Édgar Ramírez and Mark Ivanir.

The Gomez starrer, which premiered on 18 May 2024 at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, will be released on Netflix on November 13, 2024.