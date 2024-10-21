Diddy accused of assaulting teenager in new case

Diddy has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in yet another new lawsuit.



A notable Texas lawyer took to Instagram stories and announced that the newly filed lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs accuses him of raping seven more victims including a teenager.

Attorney Tony Buzbee in a lengthy post claimed that the seven cases alleged "aggravated sexual assault, sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation" against the 54-year-old rapper and those entities with whom he has been affiliated.

According to the attorney, the cases are being brought for conduct that occurred as far back as the year 2000, but most of the events described occurred in the year 2022.



In the newly filed lawsuit, four of the alleged victims are male, three are female.

Moreover, one alleged victim was seventeen at the time of the alleged occurrence, another was only thirteen, claimed Tony.

Diddy, who is currently in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, was arrested last month in Manhattan.

The American rapper is also accused of drugging and raping victims as young as nine.