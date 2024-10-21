 
King Charles breaks silence on protestor's verbal violence in Australia

King Charles finally gives his take on the verbal violence he underwent at Parliament

October 21, 2024

King Charles breaks silence on protestor’s verbal violence in Australia

King Charles has finally spoken out, for the very first time about his feelings of sorrow, following the verbal attack he witnessed at the hands of a senator in Australian Parliament.

This all happened in Canberra, inside Parliament during the monarch’s speech.

Everything began when Senator Lidia Thorpe started walking up to the King and shouted, “You are not my King”, among other allegations of violence and killings.

Videos of the exchange also show royal officers escorting her outside, all while she shouts, “Give us our land back, give us back what you stole from us. Our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people.”

“You destroyed our lands,” was also heard by the Senator and followed quickly by the words, “This is not your land, this is not your land, you are not my King, you are not our King,” and “f*** the colony.”

