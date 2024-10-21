Liam Payne's fans take a dig at the music industry: 'Let you down'

A petition has been filed to demand changes in the entertainment industry following the sudden demise of Liam Payne.

According to Metro, a person named Day Kv set up the petition to call for legislation to “safeguard artists’” mental health in the world of entertainment.

It is also reported that many people have signed it over the weekend, surpassing 25,000 signatures.

The petitioner articulated his feelings, scribbling, “In recent news of Liam Payne’s tragic death as many others, the entertainment industry needs to be held accountable and be responsible to the welfare of their artists.”

“We seek to implore lawmakers to create legislation safeguarding the mental health of artists within the industry.”

Keeping his vision straight, Kv added that we demand “regular mental health check-ups, adequate rest periods, and the presence of mental health professionals on-set, including any ongoing support during their career.”

Moreover, this came after Sharon Osbourne, a former judge on The X Factor, took aim at the music industry on his Instagram post.

Osbourne shared Payne’s picture and wrote, “Liam, my heart aches. We all let you down. Where was this industry when you needed them?



“You were just a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world. Who was in your corner? Rest in peace my friend @liampayne,” he concluded by raising questions.

For those unversed, Payne first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 at the age of 14 and returned to the show after joining One Direction at 16.

It is pertinent to mention that Payne died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the investigation into his death is still ongoing as police found some drugs in his hotel room, including “cristal."