Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy steps out after singer's death: See pic

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy had been together for two years

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has been spotted outside for the first time after his tragic death last week.

Cassidy stepped out in Florida with two of her closest friends. The trio were photographed carrying bags of pet food from a supermarket.

The influencer, 25, kept it super casual in an oversized graphic T-shirt, gray sweatpants and slides. Her friends matched her look in sweatpants and oversized shirts.

Cassidy also ditched makeup in the wake of her partner’s sudden death. She kept her hair loose and wore a few bracelets.

The late One Direction member and Cassidy had been dating for two years when he died after plunging from the balcony of his room on the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The beloved singer was only 31 at the time of his death and left behind a son, Bear, whom he welcomed with former partner Cheryl Cole.

Following his death, it was reported that the Teardrops hitmaker was under the influence of strong drugs that can cause hallucinations and psychotic attacks.

However, his cause of death was revealed to be from multiple traumas and internal and external bleeding after the fall.

Cassidy took to social media after the news broke out, paying tribute to the singer.

She wrote: “Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss,” she posted on her Instagram Story. “Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you’ll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.”

“Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam,” Kate Cassidy added.