 
Geo News

Al Pacino recalls rocky career start: 'I was depressed'

Al Pacino remembers the time he was 'depressed' at the start of his career

By
Web Desk
|

October 21, 2024

Al Pacino recalls rocky career start: I was depressed
Al Pacino recalls rocky career start: 'I was depressed'

Al Pacino has a celebrated career. However, his start in the industry was anything but good.

Describing his initial experience in his memoir Sonny Boy, he said his first film role was in 1969's Me, Natalie.

"Patty was the sweetest of people to me. But I was disastrous and depressed by that whole thing," he recalled his co-star's impact.

The Godfather star then explained the shooting of the rom-com was terrible. "I got there early in the morning because I was told to be there early in the morning, earlier than anyone does anything in the morning."

He continued, "I had no one to talk to, and I sat around and I waited. And waited. And waited. And as I waited, I thought, 'Is this how they make movies? I don't want to do this with my life.'"

"I hadn't slept the night before because the scene was so early, and when they put me in a costume, the clothes itched me," the Oscar winner added.

Oasis takes Richard Ashcroft onboard for 2025 reunion tour: 'Music is power'
Oasis takes Richard Ashcroft onboard for 2025 reunion tour: 'Music is power'
Matt Damon faces tough choice amid royal family feud
Matt Damon faces tough choice amid royal family feud
Watch King Charles, Queen Camilla greet excited Australian fans video
Watch King Charles, Queen Camilla greet excited Australian fans
Kris Jenner cherishes 'amazing daughter' Kim Kardashian on her 44th birthday
Kris Jenner cherishes 'amazing daughter' Kim Kardashian on her 44th birthday
Liam Payne voiced support for Jesy Nelson prior to demise
Liam Payne voiced support for Jesy Nelson prior to demise
Kim Kardashian flaunts stunning 'birthday suit' as she turns 44
Kim Kardashian flaunts stunning 'birthday suit' as she turns 44
Kesha delights music lovers as by announcing 'UK 2025 Tour' dates
Kesha delights music lovers as by announcing 'UK 2025 Tour' dates
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles, Camilla's new video video
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles, Camilla's new video