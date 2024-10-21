Al Pacino recalls rocky career start: 'I was depressed'

Al Pacino has a celebrated career. However, his start in the industry was anything but good.



Describing his initial experience in his memoir Sonny Boy, he said his first film role was in 1969's Me, Natalie.

"Patty was the sweetest of people to me. But I was disastrous and depressed by that whole thing," he recalled his co-star's impact.

The Godfather star then explained the shooting of the rom-com was terrible. "I got there early in the morning because I was told to be there early in the morning, earlier than anyone does anything in the morning."

He continued, "I had no one to talk to, and I sat around and I waited. And waited. And waited. And as I waited, I thought, 'Is this how they make movies? I don't want to do this with my life.'"

"I hadn't slept the night before because the scene was so early, and when they put me in a costume, the clothes itched me," the Oscar winner added.