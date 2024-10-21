Kris Jenner cherishes 'amazing daughter' Kim Kardashian on her 44th birthday

Kris Jenner has celebrated daughter Kim Kardashian on her 44th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the momager of the Kardashian-Jenner clan penned a heartfelt note for the SKIMS founder.

Sharing a carousel of photos with Kim, Kris wrote, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!"

Kim Kardashian turned 44 years old on October 21, Monday

She continued, "You are truly such a light to everyone who meets you. Your strength and determination is second to none and the way you constantly fight for those who need your help and always give your energy and love to everyone around you."

"I’m so proud of you every single day.. you are the most amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend. You are such a huge part of my heart, and I cherish every single precious memory we have ever made," Kris added.

The Kardashians star concluded, "You bring me such happiness and joy and I love you beyond any measure my beautiful daughter. I love you Mommy @kimkardashian."

The sweet birthday tribute earned praise from fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with their love.

One wrote, "Awwww … @kimkardashian have a Happy Birthday bb.." while another added, "So beautiful ladies love you much."