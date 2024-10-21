Al Pacino reveals major 'Star Wars' role he turned down

Al Pacino named the 'Star Wars' role in his memoir 'Sonny Boy'

Al Pacino rejected a role in the beloved Star Wars movies after rising to global fame through The Godfather movies.

In his new memoir Sonny Boy, Pacino wrote: “The Godfather followed me everywhere I went and overshadowed everything I did. I was shy about it, and the world wouldn’t let me be shy. I was absolutely confounded by all the commotion. After The Godfather, they would have let me play anything. They offered me the role of Han Solo in Star Wars.”

“So there I am, reading Star Wars. I gave it to Charlie. I said, ‘Charlie, I can’t make anything out of this.’ He calls me back. ‘Neither can I.’ So I didn’t do it,” he said.

The role Pacino turned down eventually went to Harrison Ford, who’s now known best for the said role and his performance as Indiana Jones.

In his memoir, The Devil’s Advocate star also revealed that he donated his whole paycheck from the 1980 film Cruising after he realized that the movie was problematic regarding the gay community.

"I took the money, and it was a lot, and I put it in an irrevocable trust fund. I gave it to charities, and with the interest, it was able to last a couple of decades. I don't know if it eased my conscience, but at least the money did some good," he detailed.

Al Pacino was recently seen in Johnny Depp’s directorial work Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness which was based on the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. His memoir Sonny Boy is available for purchase.