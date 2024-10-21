 
Geo News

Mariska Hargitay reveals if she plans on leaving 'Law & Order: SVU'

Mariska Hargitay plays Detective Olivia Benson in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

By
Web Desk
|

October 21, 2024

Mariska Hargitay has revealed if she plans on exiting her role as Detective Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Hargitay has been the lead character in Law & Order: SVU since 1999 and is beloved by fans of the show.

When asked if she’s going to exit anytime soon, she told E! News: “I have thought about that. Not yet. Just thought about it for way later. But I’m open.”

She added: “I’m a very active person with a lot of irons in the fire. I am somebody who follows the signs. I trust that the future will be right and that I will be where I’m supposed to be. I’m very engaged and fulfilled at SVU right now and there’s definitely things that I want to do and achieve challenge myself with.”

This comes after her ex co-star Christopher Meloni revealed his favorite scene from the show.

“My favorite Law & Order: Special Victims Unit scene featuring myself and Mariska Hargitay was when Lou Diamond Phillips had a gun to my head, and Stabler told Benson to take the shot,” he told Us Weekly, referring to a scene from Season 7 episode, Fault.

“We were bound to each other in that moment as people and characters. And I think Mariska was eight months pregnant at the time, so it’s a moment I find particularly special,” he continued. Mariska Hargitay was pregnant with her first child, August, at the time.

