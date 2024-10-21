Metallica 2025 Australian surprise tour stop plans revealed

Metallica might just have included a rather rare Aussie city in their 2025 tour of the continent.

As per Rolling Stone Australia, the iconic metal band would be taking at least one concert to Perth as the legendary artists would head south for their M72 tour.

Insiders for the outlet have informed the publication that Metallica would be hosted by Optus Stadium on Saturday, November 1.

This would mark a milestone for the capital city of Western Australia as the place usually misses out on huge international shows due to the cost that comes with freighting equipment across the vast country.

For the unversed, Metallica announced their North American tour for 2025, noting, "We’re kicking off year three of M72 with 21 North American shows across April, May, and June of next year.”

"This leg will stop in 14 cities with 18 shows in the round, plus two festival stops, seven No Repeat Weekends, and seven one-night-only stops,” they further mentioned.

"We’re continuing the M72 tradition of unique support acts - a mix of Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Suicidal Tendencies, and Ice Nine Kills - and setlists for each No Repeat Weekend show. The Snake Pit will remain in the center of the stage for all in the round (non-festival) stops. And we’ll be sure to have plenty of extracurricular events planned for the Metallica Family to stay busy around the shows,” the Fade To Black singers added.

Metallica concluded, writing, "North America is not our only stop in 2025, as this year, we will return to Australia and New Zealand after far too long away!!! Stay tuned for the full announcement coming VERY soon."