Kate Cassidy supported Liam Payne during legal troubles

The 'One Direction' alum was fighting an intense legal case involving his ex-fiance Maya Henry

October 22, 2024

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy fully supported him amidst his "legal drama" related to his ex-fiancee, Maya Henry.

A source revealed to People magazine that, "she had been super supportive of him through all the legal drama and very much stood by him."

It is pertinent to mention that Payne lost his life after falling from a multi-story hotel in Argentina, on Wednesday, October 16.

Payne's ex-girlfriend Henry sent a cease-and-desist order to him one week prior to his death and claimed on her TikTok account on October 6 that her ex which she did not name was reportedly contacting her “from different phone numbers”

The former couple reportedly called off their engagement in 2022.

For those unversed, the late singer-songwriter was first linked to Cassidy in October 2022.

However the pair kept their relationship underwraps for quite a some time, Cassidy used to share few glimpses of her and Payne's romance.

Payne and Cassidy were last spotted together at the Paris Fashion Week in March 2024.

