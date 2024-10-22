Princess Charlotte picks non-royal career to dodge ‘spare'

Princess Charlotte is keen on opting a different career for herself aside from her Royal destiny.



Daughter to Prince William and Kate Middleton, the young Royal has eyes on a career that would help her heal people.

A palace source allegedly told New Idea: “She’s obviously just a little kid but still, Wills and Kate swelled with pride.

“She’s such a caring little girl who also knows what she wants, so they wouldn’t be surprised if she does take on nursing as one of her big causes when she’s older.”

Meanwhile, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward told Fabulous: "Princess Charlotte would make a lovely nurse.

"She has already demonstrated how responsible she is with both her elder brother Prince George and Younger brother Prince Louis.

"She has been pictured telling them where to stand and how to behave.

"She is also caring. Her mother’s cancer diagnosis has probably encouraged her to want to be just like the lovely nurses who have helped look after her mum.

