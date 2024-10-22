Why Kate Middleton can never wear Princess Diana's tiara

Kate Middleton’s vast tiara collection is unfolded in a fresh revelation.



The Princess of Wales, who has worn one of the most expensive head pieces after marrying Prince William in 2011, can never wear Princess Diana’s tiara for a key reason.

Jewellery expert Leroy Dawkins told Fabulous: “When it comes to tiaras Princess Catherine has a wide choice available for her to choose from.

"Although she does not own any tiaras herself she gets to loan some of the most spectacular tiaras in the world which previously belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II and now belong to her father-in-law King Charles.

"Some may ask has she or will she ever wear the Spencer Tiara?

"The answers to this question is probably no as the Spencer tiara is normally only worn by descendants of the family,” she noted.

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot after 11 years of dating. In 2022, after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the couple were bestowed with the title of the Prince and Princess of Wales.