 
Geo News

Why Kate Middleton can never wear Princess Diana's tiara

Kate Middleton has a range of tiaras kept safe in her Royal treasures

By
Web Desk
|

October 22, 2024

Kate Middleton’s vast tiara collection is unfolded in a fresh revelation.

The Princess of Wales, who has worn one of the most expensive head pieces after marrying Prince William in 2011, can never wear Princess Diana’s tiara for a key reason.

Jewellery expert Leroy Dawkins told Fabulous: “When it comes to tiaras Princess Catherine has a wide choice available for her to choose from.

"Although she does not own any tiaras herself she gets to loan some of the most spectacular tiaras in the world which previously belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II and now belong to her father-in-law King Charles.

"Some may ask has she or will she ever wear the Spencer Tiara?

"The answers to this question is probably no as the Spencer tiara is normally only worn by descendants of the family,” she noted.

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot after 11 years of dating. In 2022, after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the couple were bestowed with the title of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Meghan Markle drops ‘strong' hints of own memoir video
Meghan Markle drops ‘strong' hints of own memoir
Ariana Grande presents apology to Elvira for her rude behavior
Ariana Grande presents apology to Elvira for her rude behavior
Kim Kardashian ‘struggles' to balance as Kanye hardly shows up video
Kim Kardashian ‘struggles' to balance as Kanye hardly shows up
Justin Bieber mourns death of Liam Payne: ‘Rest easy Liam'
Justin Bieber mourns death of Liam Payne: ‘Rest easy Liam'
Liam Payne found with 'substances in his system': Report
Liam Payne found with 'substances in his system': Report
King Charles Australia heckling was ‘deliberate' attempt video
King Charles Australia heckling was ‘deliberate' attempt
Sam Asghari shares sweet words for Britney Spears
Sam Asghari shares sweet words for Britney Spears
Christopher Nolan ropes in big name for new film
Christopher Nolan ropes in big name for new film