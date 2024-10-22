 
Kim Kardashian focuses 'on being a mom': Source

A source reported that 'The Kardashians' star is currently not 'dating anyone'

October 22, 2024

Kim Kardashian is more focused on her family and kids ahead of her 44th birthday milestone.

An insider close to the SKIMS founder, who turned 44 on Monday, told People magazine that Kardashian is "very much focused on being a mom"

"She's not even dating anyone now. It's all about work and the kids," the tattler added.

it is pertinent to mention that Kardashian is a mother to four kids including, 11-year-old North, 8-year-old Saint, 6-year-old Chicago, and 5-year-old Psalm, whom she welcomed with her ex husband Kanye West

The source went on to say, "Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything," the

However even after having such a busy life the mom of four "seems great."

"She had an early birthday celebration with her family. She seems fine about turning 44,” the tipster added.

Following her divorce from the 47-year-old rapper, Kanye, in 2021, the reality star was romantically linked with Pete Davidson for nine months in 2022 and reportedly with Odell Beckham Jr. in September 2023 as per the outlet. 

