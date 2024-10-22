Christopher Nolan ropes in big name for new film

Apart from Matt Damon, Christopher Nolan is said to rope in Tom Holland in his upcoming movie under the Universal banner.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel star is having a busy next year involving projects of Oppenheimer filmmaker, his forthcoming Spider-Man fourth instalment, and Avengers: Doomsday.

The Inception filmmaker will write, direct, and produce with his wife, Emma Thomas.

The details about the movie are scant, as usual with the Oscar winner’s director films. However, the release date is currently public, which is July 17, 2026.

Moreover, the forthcoming movie will be the second of Christopher with Universal after he parted ways with Warner Bros. in 2020.



In other news, Tom gave insight into the ongoing work on Spider-Man 4, adding that he had read the film's first draft.

“We have a creative and a pitch and a draft, which is excellent. It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job,” he said on the Rich Roll podcast.

“I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like this is a real movie worthy of fans’ respect," the actor concluded.