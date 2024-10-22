 
Justin Bieber mourns death of Liam Payne: ‘Rest easy Liam'

The One Direction alum breathed his last at the age of 31 on October 16

By
Web Desk
|

October 22, 2024

Justin Bieber paid a heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne in a somber way

The 30-year-old singer took to his official instagram account on Monday and reshared a video to his Instagram stories honoring the One Direction alum.

The late singer lost his life after falling from the third floor of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Bieber reposted a fan-edited video with a broken heart emoji, which showed a memorial, filled with photographs, notes, letters, and other honorary tributes for the One Direction band alum.

A text written on the video reads, "Rest easy Liam."

"Just remember: you are allowed to grieve as a fan. You are allowed to love someone you've never met. You are allowed to admire someone for their art. You are allowed, to cry, to break, to feel like a part of you is gone," the voiceover in the background of the clip says.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear, whom he shares with his ex Cheryl Cole.    

