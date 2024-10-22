Christina Aguilera's heels mishap leaves her with painful knee injury

Being a pro in performance Christina Aguilera revealed one thing she wished done differently.



The five-time Grammy winner appeared in an interview with Rolling Stone on Monday, October 21 to have a chat with singer-songwriter Raye.

During their meaningful conversation about their music career and goals, Raye asked a piece of advice for the 26-year-old Tooting native.

The Genie In a Bottle singer replied, 'I think she’s already ahead of the game, to be very honest with you.”

She went on to say, “I mean, even the fact that she sings barefoot. I’ve already f******* up my legs and my feet so bad with all this high-heel nonsense,” Aguilera confessed.

“I f***** up the cartilage in my knee. I love that about you, though. I never had the balls to just do it. Those are the best when you just feel the floor underneath.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Raye asked the Beautiful singer if there were “ever moments in your career where you didn’t feel in control?”

Aguilera responded, “When I came into this business, there was a really big pop boom, and it was very specific what a label wanted a pop star to look like, to sound like. I wanted it so bad.”

“I felt like my voice was stifled. You’re going to have situations where you have no creative control or you’re in a position where your hands are tied. It’s just no place for an artist. When my hands feel too bound and I feel like there’s no breathing room, that’s when I start to suffer," she added.