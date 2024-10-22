'MILF Manor' star Joey Burford's mother reveals about his traumatic crash

MILF Manor star Joey Burford's mother revealed that he had been severely injured in a traumatic scooter crash over the weekend.

In a GoFundMe post from Saturday, Joey's mother and MILF Manor costar Kelle Mortensen shared that he would require “multiple facial reconstruction surgeries” due to the devastating injuries to his face.

According to Daily Mail, she included several pictures that showed Joey apparently shortly after his crash, with his once-chiseled face now severely swollen, bruised and covered in fresh blood.

Moreover, both blackened eyes appeared to be swollen shut, and he had a breathing tube in, as per the outlet.

Additionally, Kelle wrote, “I’m reaching out to you today with a heavy heart to share that my son, Joey, has recently been involved in a serious scooter accident. This tragic event has resulted in significant complications that will require him to undergo multiple facial reconstruction surgeries.”

As per the publication, she continued by explaining, “Joey is facing a long and challenging road to recovery, and as we navigate this journey, we are confronted with mounting medical bills and the uncertainty of when he will be able to return to work. Your support would mean the world to us during this difficult time.”

In an update posted on Sunday, Joey's mother announced that he had been in surgery for three hours as surgeons worked to correct the fractured bones in his face.

Furthermore, Kelle added that the family was “lucky” that Joey had survived, adding that it was a “total miracle that he didn’t break his neck or back,” while she also offered a positive update on Monday when she shared that her son could now breathe on his own, and she wrote that the update came “just minutes after his breathing tube was removed.”

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the surgeries and procedures Joey will have to undergo in the upcoming weeks and months, he will also need “both physical and occupational therapy to regain his strength and independence,” as per his mother.