Taylor Swift pays surprising tribute to beau Travis Kelce post his win

Taylor Swift paid sweet Karma tribute at the Eras Tour to her beau Travis Kelce.

On Sunday, October 20, at her third show in Miami, the 14-time Grammy winner celebrated NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce’s victory onstage shortly after his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the 49ers in San Francisco.

According to People, while ending the concert with tour closer Karma, Swift joyfully changed the song’s lyrics from “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Moreover, Swift has performed the altered lyrics in the past, this is the first time she’s done so without Kelce in the audience.

As per the publication, the I Can Do It with a Broken Heart singer first performed the lyric switch-up in front of Kelce in November at a show in Argentina, where Kelce was caught reacting to the moment by smiling, putting his hands on his face in disbelief and continuing to dance beside Swift's just-as-excited dad, Scott.

Additionally, although the Chiefs tight end couldn't make it to Swift's three Miami shows over the weekend, the Kelce clan showed up in full force to support his superstar girlfriend, including his mom Donna Kelce, who attended the Eras Tour for the first time on October 18, as per the outlet.

However, Travis and Swift spent quality time the previous weekend, when they dined out on consecutive nights while in New York City and then went to a New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians playoff game on October 14.