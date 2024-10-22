 
Kate Middleton making King Charles' monarchy look ‘stuffy'

Kate Middleton has just been hailed for the way she's changing the Royal Family

October 22, 2024

Kate Middleton has just been hailed for making the monarchy look ‘stuffy’ in comparison to her.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond made these admissions during one of her most recent interviews with OK! Magazine.

She weighed in on everything while making note of how different Kate’s approach to royalty is, compared to that of her father-in-law and Queen Elizabeth.

Ms Bond even went as far as to say, “This is such an effective and modern way of using her influence and staying in touch, even when she is not making personal appearances.”

So much so that she is now making any kind of “official statements from the Palace now seem quite stuffy and extremely formal by comparison.”

“Social media can be a source of awful abuse, but Catherine and William are showing that it can be used to spread goodwill and kindness,” she even went as far as to say before signing off.

For those unversed, this is all in reference to Kate’s most recent social media posts, on Instagram that highlight her battle with cancer.

The most different out of them was her cancer free announcement which featured a candid home-style video of the Prince, Princess and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.   

